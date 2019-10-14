Time to tackle climate emergency

THE target is high but the stakes are even higher which is why Stratford District Council has committed itself to become a carbon neutral district by 2030.

A few months ago SDC admitted there was a climate emergency and unless urgent steps are taken now widespread flooding, climate change and irreversible environmental damage will dominate and damage the planet from now on.

SDC residents can do their bit by taking simple common sense measures that will improve the quality of their lives and save money at the same time. These include energy efficient homes, cutting down on plastic and reducing car use where possible.

At The council’s cabinet meeting on Monday, members were asked to consider and approve six recommendations proposed by the council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee on the Climate Emergency (OSC).

The recommendations include: reducing the council’s carbon footprint; OSC to recommend on any new leisure and waste and recycling contracts which are currently the heaviest consumers of energy across all council activities; a new campaign to stress the importance of recycling; SDC to support the rollout of electric vehicles in the district; new planning guidance to set higher energy performance for new homes; OSC to consider setting up a new standing panel in January to carry on with the proposed recommendations.

Cllr Tony Jefferson, leader of SDC said: “As a council we are committed to do all we can to contribute to national carbon reduction targets. We have an aim of becoming a carbon neutral district by 2030.”

Full story in Herald – 10th October 2019.