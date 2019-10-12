Roasters with the most! Monsoon Coffee win gold stars at Taste awards

Local coffee roaster Monsoon Estates Coffee Company has won a host of gold stars at the national Great Taste Awards.

The family-run business based at Alscot Park, just outside of Stratford-Upon-Avon, was awarded gold stars for nine of their hand-roasted, small batch coffees, which included the top, three-star award for their Ethiopian Guji Derikocha single origin, one of only six coffees in the UK to be awarded three stars this year.

Owners Chris Howard and Anne Parker said: “We’re absolutely over the moon again this year to have so many of our coffees awarded and to receive another three-star this year is the icing on the cake.”

The Great Taste Awards help to support, promote and mentor artisan producers, both large and small. They are organised by the Guild of Fine Food and are described as the ‘Oscars’ of the food and drink world. 500 judges, including chefs, buyers, fine food retailers, restaurateurs, food critics and writers, come together on 75 judging days that take place between March and July.

They blind taste in teams of three or four ensuring there is a balance of expertise, age and gender, and together look for truly great taste, regardless of branding or packaging. Monsoon Estates now boasts another nine products with this stamp of approval for 2019, this year there were a total of 12,772 entries nationally.

Established in 2009, Monsoon Estates received their first Great Taste Award back in August 2012 and have managed to win each year since, including being awarded top 50 UK foods and The Golden fork for top producer Midlands and East Anglia in 2016.

It’s been another busy year at Monsoon. Moving into a new, larger premises, starting a barista training academy with further expansion planned towards the end of the year.

Monsoon Estates supply their coffee to speciality coffee shops, hotels, offices and retail customers. They have a web shop www.monsoonestates.co.uk and attend the weekly markets in Stratford every Friday and Warwick every Saturday. They are also open to the public at their roastery. The Studio Alscot Park Atherstone on Stour CV37 8BL