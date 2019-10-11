Swim the Channel? Neigh bother for horse fan Heather

A WARWICK mother-of-two is undergoing extensive training in preparation for swimming the length of the English Channel next year in aid of the British Horse Society (BHS).

Heather Clatworthy is a keen swimmer and if successful in June 2020, she will be the first Northern Irish woman in history to swim the 21-mile stretch from Dover to France. Open-water swimming is not the only passion of the 37-year-old.

Having been a horse rider since the age of seven and a charity worker at the BHS for almost 15 years, it is only natural that she uses this as an opportunity to raise money for the Kenilworth-based charity. “It was just four years ago that my maximum length in open water was 2km, so this is certainly going to be a huge challenge for me to undertake,” she said. “Working and being a mum means my training opportunities are restricted, but I don’t let that stop me, I just go about it differently.

“My goal is simple, to swim from England to France, however long it takes, and to reach my fundraising target of £20,000 for the BHS. “More people have conquered Everest than completed the Channel; it is not a feat to be underestimated, but I am preparing myself as best I can for the challenge.

“The BHS is the UK’s largest equestrian charity and I believe and take pride in everything it delivers to benefit the lives of horses, riders, carriage drivers, coaches and those who simply wish to be around horses.

“The charity has done so much to improve my own life with horses over the 21 years of being a member, and thousands of people throughout my time working with them, so I would love to be able to give something back which will ultimately continue to make a lasting difference to the lives of horses and those who care about them.”

Heather's video blog of her journey can be viewed at here. To find out more about Heather's challenge and to donate, visit Just Giving