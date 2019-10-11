Rubbish Friends: Binning it in Bidford

IT was another clean sweep of Bidford on Saturday as Bidford Rubbish Friends took to the streets for one of their scheduled monthly picks.

About 40 litter pickers of all ages spread out around High Street, the industrial estate, the Big Meadow and surrounding areas to fill up eight bags of rubbish, three of which were suitable for recycling. The group, which now has 350 members, was started in April and regularly brings members of the community together for a fun social get-together, with new friends, to get in the fresh air and do good for the town.