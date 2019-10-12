High Bailiff wants to keep up Alcester traditions

THE new High Bailiff of Alcester is Paul Stephens, right, who is pictured with the town’s new Low Bailiff David Henderson.

Paul said he wants to carry on the traditions of the historic court leet which has been existence for 750 years.

“We hope to have a good year in this very vibrant town and raise money for some charitable causes as the court leet always has done,” said Paul.

There are two important Alcester Court Leet public engagements taking place shortly.

On Sunday the Annual Court Leet Church Service is held where Paul Stephens will be formerly introduced as the High Sheriff.

On Saturday 15th November Alcester Court Leets hold its annual dinner at The Alcester War Memorial Town Hall.