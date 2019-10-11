Two new signings, a familiar face returns and three out the door at Town

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town have bolstered their squad after capturing midfielder powerhouse Foday Nabay and talented young goalkeeper Harvey White.

Nabay had been a midfielder at Fulham from 2013 to 2018 after the Craven Cottage side brought him to the club from Birmingham City Academy for £225,000.

Originally from Freetown, Sierra Leone, the 21-year-old has also played for Nuneaton and was also an England youth international.

Town have also confirmed the loan signing of highly-rated goalkeeper Harvey White from Premier League side Watford.

The 18-year-old joined the Hornets from Queens Park Rangers.

Meanwhile, after a spell with Icelandic outfit Magni Grenevik, former Leicester City winger Kian Williams has returned to the Arden Garages Stadium.

Liam Hughes, Yan Ofosu and Kurtis Revan have all departed.