Friends proved a real pick-me-up for Julie

A STRATFORD woman suffering from anxiety and depression turned her life around when she joined Stratford’s litter picking group Rubbish friends.

Julie Hemming has battled depression ever since her mother passed away 22 years ago. Her health deteriorated further when a close friend died within the last two years.

“I didn’t want to go out or socialise with people. I couldn’t have conversations and I actually felt I was getting worse not better but then I contacted Rubbish Friends in Stratford and my life started to change once I joined in with the community litter picks. It was like a medication to me, and helped dilute my depression,” Julie told the Herald.

Having contacted Becky Reynolds who organises Rubbish Friends, Julie took part in a litter pick at Trinity Mead, Stratford and discovered that being out in the fresh air, meeting new people and doing some good for Stratford by picking up litter helped her overcome her feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Full story in this week’s Herald.