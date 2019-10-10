PHOTO GALLERY: The RSC’s Boy in the Dress in rehearsals

With one month to go before the first preview of The Boy in the Dress, the Royal Shakespeare Company’s (RSC) new musical, images from rehearsals have been released.

The production runs in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre from Friday, 8th November to Sunday, 8th March 2020.

David Walliams’ heart-warming comedy telling the story of star striker and fashion lover Dennis comes to the stage for the first time in a musical adapted by former RSC writer-in-residence Mark Ravenhill, with new songs from Robbie Williams and Guy Chambers, directed by Artistic Director Gregory Doran.

To book tickets call 01789 331111 or online at www.rsc.org.uk

Photos by Manuel Harlan/RSC