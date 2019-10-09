Town sign highly-rated creative midfielder

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town have signed highly-rated creative midfielder Ravi Shamsi.

Shamsi has just left Leamington having previously been at Maidenhead United and Banbury United where he scored 16 goals in 37 appearances.

He also spent two seasons at Fulham with their U18s squad.

A club statement read: “We are thrilled to welcome Ravi to the Arden Garages Stadium and eagerly await his debut for Town.

“We believe that Ravi is a player that is destined for league football and we are delighted to have him sign for our talented squad.”