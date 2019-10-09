Do3 end fantastic season on a high

TRIATHLON

THE Warwickshire Triathlon in Stratford marked the close of Do3’s most successful season to date, with more podiums and national, European and world titles than ever before.

Nearly 30 of the squad, including all of the coaches, raced at the highlight event over a course, which was made up of a 400m swim, 18km bike and 5km run.

In the relay event, Do3 teams dominated the field, with the all men’s team of Mike Ireland, David Knight and Jake Louis taking the overall win in a time of 54:41.

The all women’s team of Georgina Lord, Corinne Moss and Anita Howe taking second place in a time of 56:40 – 17 minutes ahead of the next team.

Third-placed team, and first mixed, were Stephanie Cox, Stuart MacKay and Ian Dickens in a time of 57.49, and in sixth place were Carl James, Grant Marshall and Andy Brown in a time of 1:01:54.

In the individual event, over 20 squad members raced, with Ben Phyall and Sonya Tate both winning their age groups and coming fifth man and woman overall, in times of 58:07 and 1:04:58 respectively.

Guy Bicknell also broke the hour barrier in a time of 58:47 and there were numerous other course PBs, including Kate Wilson and Jeremy Emmett knocking 15 and 12 minutes off their previous bests respectively.

Overseas, Toni Senior and Andrew White competed in Ironman Barcelona.

Raced over a 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run, both put in excellent performances.

In her first Ironman race, Senior finished in 10:45:42, placing her ninth in her age group, and White finished in 10:39:32.

Squad athlete Kim Lee rounded off a year of athletic achievements since having a baby, completing her first marathon at Chester in a time of 4:27.

In other recent events, Do3’s success at sprint distance was marked at the Mallory Park 2-up race – a new format on the tri-scene where competitors race in pairs over a 750m lake swim, 20km bike and 5km run.

Corinne Moss and Sophie Kirk completed the race in 1:07:24 and were the first woman’s team and fourth overall.

Mark Bozdogan, paired with Jeremy Emmett, finished in 1:17.

Head coach Dave Knight said: “The Warwickshire triathlon brings a large contingency from Do3 and it was great to see the squad out in force.

“We’ve had a landmark season with new benchmarks; more personal bests, more podiums and more European and world champion titles.

“Hard work pays off as we’ve demonstrated. Most of our athletes have a few weeks downtime now and then we will be building to 2020 and more success.”