Earls survive late scare to edge out Romans

FOOTBALL

JON Hamer scored his fourth goal in five games to inspire Earlswood Town to a 3-2 victory over Alcester Town on Saturday.

In a lively end-to-end opening to the game, the first big chance fell to the hosts inside ten minutes.

Earlswood gave the ball away in defence and new signing Dimitrius Smikle saw his shot saved by Fraser Oliver.

The open start to the game continued and Earlswood’s Joel Hughes twice put through strike partner Hamer, who saw one effort drop just over the bar and another tipped around the post.

In between Alcester had a chance of their own, with Toby Checketts setting the ball to Jake Brown in the box who dragged his shot wide.

Just before the half-hour mark the deadlock was broken and it was Earlswood who took the lead.

Gary Walker’s free-kick was headed goalwards by Ryan Froggatt, but tipped wide, but the same combination struck again from the resulting corner and this time Froggatt’s header found the net.

After twice relinquishing a lead the previous weekend, Earlswood were keen to see out the half, however, with only a couple minutes left the Romans equalised.

Earlswood failed to clear a corner and the ball finally fell to Dan Dineen, who was able to poke home to see the sides go in level at the break.

Earlswood came out strong for the second half and within two minutes should have been awarded a penalty as Hughes was chopped down in the area, but nothing was given.

Earlswood remained on top and finally regained the lead just after the hour mark.

Hughes again played through Hamer, who this time made no mistake, firing a low shot across goal into the far corner for his fifth of the season.

Chances continued at both ends in what was an entertaining encounter, but it wasn’t until the final minutes that the defences were troubled.

In the last minute of normal time Hamer saw his shot loop up off the goalkeeper and substitute Matt Green was on hand to head home from close range.

That seemed to be the game settled, however, almost immediately Alcester went up the other end and won a penalty.

Brown’s spot-kick was saved by Oliver, but Brown was on hand to volley home the rebound.

However, it wasn’t enough as the game finished and Earlswood claimed all three points to make it back-to-back wins.

Alcester make the trip to Coton Green on Saturday as they seek to get back to winning ways while Earlswood will be targeting three wins on the spin this weekend when they visit Bolehall Swifts (both 3pm kick-offs).