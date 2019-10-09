Stratford Town sack Tommy Wright

FOOTBALL

TOMMY Wright has been sacked as Stratford Town manager, it has been announced.

It now means the Blues, who sit 11th in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central table after ten games, are on the hunt for their fifth manager in the space of 17 months.

Former Corby Town and Darlington boss Wright arrived at the Arden Garages Stadium in June and there was plenty of optimism surrounding his appointment after the departure of Thomas Baillie, but his time in charge has come to a swift end, with the 3-1 victory over Leiston on Saturday not enough to keep his job safe.

Wright was faced with a huge rebuilding job after the majority of last season’s history-making squad moved on to pastures new, but being knocked out of two cup competitions by Halesowen Town in the space of 11 day as well as the mixed start to the season has not gone down well with the club’s hierarchy and sponsors.

A statement on the Town website read: “Following a series of disappointing performances and two cup defeats the club have decided to part company with manager Tommy Wright.

“The board would like to thank Tommy for all of his hard work during his time at the club and wish him all the best in the future, however, we believe we need to make a change now and go in a different direction.”

From his 13 competitive games in charge, Wright had a record of five wins, two draws and six defeats.

He also used 31 players over the course of those 13 games.

Paul Davis will now take on the role of caretaker manager and will be assisted by head coach Steve Walker.

The duo will be overseen by Paul Collicutt, head of football operations.

Get a copy of the Stratford Herald on Thursday for more on this story.