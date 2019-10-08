Former Stratford mayors honoured

FOUR former mayors of Stratford were honoured with Long and Distinguished Service awards by the town’s current mayor, Cllr Kate Rolfe, recently.

Warm applause greeted each award recipient at a full meeting of Stratford Town Council which also witnessed a posthumous award to the late Keith Lloyd who died last September and who served on Stratford Town Council for 19 years and was mayor in 2012 to 2013.

Introducing the awards, the Mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe said the former mayors had given so much of their “precious time to the town.”

The first recipient was Tessa Bates who was Stratford mayor from 2015 to 2016 and who served on the town council for nine years.

Having been presented with a framed certificate Tessa said: “It will have a place of honour next to Charles mayoral honours. I have enjoyed every minute serving the town and a thank you to all my colleagues especially Sarah who I turned to when I needed advice.”

The references relate to Charles Bates, Tessa’s husband, who twice served as mayor and who persuaded his wife Tessa to get involved in politics. The town clerk at Stratford Town Council is Sarah Summers who has been an informed source of advice for all town councillors.

Stratford Mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe described Cllr Keith Lloyd as, “a man of the people and very much served this town with alacrity. A very special person that the town was sad to lose.”

The posthumous award for Cllr Keith Lloyd was presented to his wife Elaine who said her late husband, “would have loved this” referring to the award.

On receiving her Long and Distinguished Service award Juliet Short who was elected mayor twice, 2000 to 2001 and 2016 to 2017, said to the town councillors gathered at Tuesday’s meeting: “We are so lucky and congratulations to all of you. I will treasure this award and I want to thank a very special person who is Rev Dr Roy Lodge for his support when I was mayor.”

Also attending Tuesday’s town council meeting was John

Bicknell who was mayor of Stratford 2018 to 2019 and served on the town council for 17 years and who had previously received his award.