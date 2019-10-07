Safety questions to be asked over pavements in town

“WE’RE sick and tired of the hurt that this has caused.”

A damning indictment by former Stratford-upon-Avon Mayor Cyril Bennis who has hit out at the state of Stratford’s broken pavements – featured regularly in the Herald’s Pavement Watch in spring and summer – which continue to hurt and injure residents and tourists alike.

“There’s talk of the pavements being fixed as part of the 2020 local authority budget but we haven’t got time for that. The money’s there – it’s all taxpayers’ money. I don’t want people telling me they feel scared or intimidated about coming into town because they’re afraid of falling over and looking stupid,” Mr Bennis said.

But an important first step is due to take place tomorrow, Tuesday, when Mr Bennis accompanies Warwickshire County Council highway officials as they walk around town centre to have a first-hand look at the state of Stratford’s pavements for themselves.