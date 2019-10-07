The brilliant BBC sitcom Upstart Crow is coming to its natural home, the stage, with an all-new comic play – again written by Ben Elton – set to delight London’s West End.

David Mitchell will once more be donning the bald wig and bardish coddling pouch in his iconic characterisation of William Shakespeare, while Gemma Whelan reprises her role as the sweet and fragrant Kate. The production will run at the Gielgud Theatre from 7th February to 25th April 2020 – tickets have just gone on sale.

’Tis 1605 and England’s greatest playwright is in trouble. Will Shakespeare has produced just two plays: Measure for Measure, which according to King James was incomprehensible bollingbrokes by any measure, and All’s Well That End’s Well, which didn’t even end well. Will desperately needs to maketh a brilliant new play to bolster his reputation and avoid being cast aside by King and country. But Will’s personal life is encountering more dramatic twists and turns than any theatrical story he can conjure. How the futtock can a Bard be expected to find a plot for a play whilst his daughters run amok and his house is used as refuge for any old waif and stray? As time runs out, can Will hold on to his dream of being recognised now and for all time, as indisputably the greatest writer that ever lived, or will family woes thwart Will’s chances of producing his masterwork?

