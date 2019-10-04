Playbox Theatre revisits 1911 era for striking production

A special 20th anniversary of The Dream Factory production of Strikes runs from tomorrow (Saturday) until next Saturday.

After 20 years Playbox Theatre return to the school strikes of 1911 with a documentary show with songs, STRIKES. Originally presented as The Dream Factory’s opening production in 1999, Strikes is a panorama of 1911 Coventry when school children across the city went on strike, a protest against the appalling treatment from their teachers in a time of extreme poverty and poor social conditions.

Strikes is performed by an ensemble of 45 young people from across the region directed by Founding Director Mary King in a new staging. She comments: “When we opened The Dream Factory in 1999 Josh McGuire, now a familiar National Theatre and television actor, played the lead. It’s one of our favourite productions and it will be exciting to bring it to our new generation.“

For tickets visit www.playboxtheatre.com