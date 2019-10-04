Summer is coming! RSC announce next season of plays

A season of Shakespeare plays exploring separation, loss and deep bonds of family is promised for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s summer season 2020.

As the RSC continues its journey through the complete canon of Shakespeare’s work, The Winter’s Tale plays in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre (RST) from 28th March to 2nd October, alongside The Comedy of Errors featuring the RSC debut of comedian and actor Miles Jupp as Antipholus of Syracuse from 25th April to 3rd October, and Pericles from 15th August to 1st October.

Directors for the productions are: The Winter’s Tale, Erica Whyman; The Comedy of Errors, Phillip Breen; and Pericles, Blanche McIntyre.

Europe is on the agenda at the Swan theatre with Projekt Europa, which the RSC promises will be “exploring, celebrating and interrogating our relationship with Europe”. Running from April to September 2020, the productions are: Europeana from the book by Patrik Ouředník. Adapted by Maria Åberg and Judith Gerstenberg, directed by Maria Åberg. Peer Gynt by Henrik Ibsen, directed by Barbara Frey. Adapted by Judith Gertenberg. And Blindness and Seeing based on the novels by José Saramago. Adapted by Tiago Rodrigues, translated by Daniel Hahn, directed by Tiago Rodrigues.

