Two new retailers announced for Bell Court

Two new independent businesses are set to move into Stratford’s Bell Court development in time for Christmas, the site owners confirmed this week.

The first new addition is a high-end children’s clothing brand called Balou while the second is a new venture from artist Louis Sidoli- White Light Gallery.

Founded by Banayioda Theodorou earlier this year, Balou is aimed at children from 0-12 while Louis Sidoli, is returning to his hometown with the White Light Gallery.

Louis started his career 15 years ago selling street art in Stratford and has since worked with Castle Galleries and Halcyon Gallery in London amongst others.

Banayioda Theodorou said: “I can’t wait to introduce Balou to Stratford, I feel there is definitely a strong audience for high-quality kids’ clothes in the town, and we’ve had great feedback so far on social media.

“As a mother myself, I know how important it is to find good quality, durable clothes for our children – and of course it’s even better when they are stylish too. Bell Court is the perfect place to officially launch my brand as the development has a central location and always been very supportive of independents, so I’m looking forward to starting my new business there.”

Louis added: “Having worked for and with many galleries over the years, finding the right location is essential when selling art. I grew up in Stratford so understand the market place here and I definitely feel people in Stratford are very supportive of independent businesses.

“White Light Gallery aims to deliver unique contemporary art exhibitions of both my own work and select renowned artists. Bell Court is perfectly placed to be accessible to both local and international visitors and will be an exciting new addition to Stratford’s retail and cultural scene.”

With Bell Court previously facing criticism for a lack of retailers, these latest additions will no doubt add to the variety at the development.

Toby Saggers, asset manager at Blue Coast Capital, the owners of Bell Court, said: “We’re extremely pleased to announce the arrival of children’s clothing brand Balou along with Louis Sidoli and White Light Gallery. Both offerings, opening soon, will be fantastic additions to Bell Court and Stratford.

“The arrival of Balou and White Light Gallery highlights our continued commitment to providing ideal spaces for a range of independent retailers within the town. We look forward to welcoming them both soon.”