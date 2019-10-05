JLR makes history with its new Gaydon centre

JAGUAR Land Rover made a historic move with the unveiling of its landmark vehicle development centre at Gaydon.

The firm says the groundbreaking centre is the first time in its history that it has brought design, engineering and production purchasing under one roof.

It unveiled the 4,000,000 sq m centre, which is equivalent to almost 480 football pitches and is the country’s largest automotive creation and development centre, on Thursday, 26th September.

JLR says it is one of the most sustainable non-domestic buildings in the UK, with up to 20 per cent of its energy coming from solar panels on the roof and the remainder from 100 per cent renewable sources.

The same glazing technology as used on the Eden Project has been used to bring natural light into the building and make it more energy efficient.

At the opening event the firm showcased its latest vehicles and research technologies to deliver its mission, which is zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion.

Gaydon is home to almost 13,000 engineers and designers who are developing the current and next generation Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

There is more than 50,000sq m of additional workspace at the centre, which has been designed to encourage collaboration throughout the vehicle development process, from sketch to showroom.

It includes the new Jaguar design studio, co-locating Jaguar and Land Rover design for the first time.

The industry-leading centre is also creating future autonomous, connected, electrified and shared mobility technologies that will enable JLR’s long-term, sustainable growth.

Speaking at the opening event, Professor Sir Ralf Speth, chief executive officer, said: “Megatrends like urbanisation and sustainability are fundamentally changing the automotive industry.

“At Jaguar Land Rover, we not only participate – we are shaping future mobility.

“Our vision is for a world in which zero emission vehicles, public transport and self-driving pods will form one smart integrated and networked transport system.

“At Gaydon, we have invested into the future and an inspiring environment for our people.

“We have created the prerequisites that Gaydon can design and engineer the next generations of outstanding cars in highest quality.

“We have consciously invested with a ‘Destination Zero’ attitude.”