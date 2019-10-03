Magnum photo exhibition opens at Compton Verney

This month, from 12th October, for the first time ever in the UK, Compton Verney Art Gallery will host Magnum Manifesto, an exhibition featuring some of most significant and enduring images from The Magnum Photos agency, focusing on the history of the second half of the 20th century through the lenses of 75 leading photographers.

In 1947, following the aftermath of the Second World War, four pioneering photographers — Robert Capa, Henri Cartier-Bresson, George Rodger and Chim (David Seymour) — founded a now legendary alliance, combining an extraordinary range of individual styles into one powerful collaboration: The Magnum Photos agency. Magnum Photos represents some of the world’s most renowned photographers, sharing a vision to chronicle world events, people, places and culture with a powerful narrative that defies convention, redefines history and transforms lives. Presenting group and individual projects, the exhibition includes over 300 prints and photographs, as well as books, magazines, videos, and rarely-seen archival documents, putting some of the world’s most recognisable images in a creative context.

Among many others, Magnum Manifesto highlights the work of such renowned photojournalists including Henri Cartier-Bresson, Eve Arnold, Robert Capa, Martine Franck, Josef Koudelka, Susan Meiselas, Mark Power, Olivia Arthur and Martin Parr. Displayed in three sections: Part I: 1947–1968: Human Rights and Wrongs, Part II: 1969–1989: An Inventory of Differences and Part III: 1990–2017: Stories about Endings, the exhibition charts the greatest events of the past seventy years and the people at their centre, whilst also looking at some of the more unusual occurrences in everyday life.

