New era dawns at Baptist church

HISTORY was made when the congregation at Stratford Baptist Church welcomed its first ever female minister.

Rev Amanda Rhodes was inducted at Stratford-upon-Avon Baptist Church in Payton Street and the service included members of her previous church congregation in Dorchester.

It’s a family move for Amanda and her husband Lee, her daughter has just started university in Cheltenham and her son has enrolled at Stratford College.

“The induction was a fabulous day as I felt I was with old friends and new ones. I will spend time settling in and getting to know Stratford and look forward to my first meeting of Stratford Churches Together. We have a homeless situation in Stratford and there are plans for the Fred Winter building next year but we still have to look after the vulnerable and marginalised amongst us. I really believe the love of Jesus can transform communities,” Rev Amanda Rhodes said.