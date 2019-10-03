Public consultation extended following email mix-up

The public consultation into Stratford’s Site Allocations Plan has been extended after the authority included the wrong email address for comments.

The plan, which includes a list of reserve housing sites which could potentially become available to developers should any of the housing sites identified in the Core Strategy fall through, will now run until 15th October.

The district council has said it is highly unlikely that any of these sites will be made available to developers, but the list has been criticised by some residents and the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England for including sites safeguarded within adopted neighbourhood plans.

If you would like to comment on the Site Allocations Plan email them to policy.consultation@stratford-dc.gov.uk by Tuesday 15 October.

If you have already submitted comments but not received an acknowledgement, they should be resubmitted to the above email address.

Cllr Peter Barnes, ward member for Welford, said: “This process has not been done very professionally, I’ve had to submit a number of people’s comments for them because they were not able to.”