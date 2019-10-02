Players bowled over by new facilities

BOWLS is a team game played with team spirit which is why the 260 members of Welford Bowls Club have clubbed together and achieved a £30,000 refurbishment of the indoor facilities which will boost the sport for years to come.

The indoor facilities at the club now include a brand new suspended ceiling and the installation of an electronic scoring system all of which will greatly improve the acoustics, the heating and the general feel of the playing area.

Brian Lythall, the current men’s indoor captain at Welford said: “The substantial cost of this – £30,000 – is being met by the members themselves with no sponsorship whatsoever. The improvement these new facilities bring means we have a more consistent area in which members can enjoy playing a sport they love.”

With the addition of the facilities which were officially opened on Saturday at a gala bowls match followed by dinner, Welford Bowls Club now has some of the best indoor playing facilities in the area ranking it among existing top class facilities at Gaydon, Solihull, Coventry and Bromsgrove.

Welford Bowls Club chairman, Martin Woodall said: “It was a fun afternoon and gala. We raised £700 on the day which will be match funded. We are hoping to buy a wheelchair for one of our club members, Andy Smith, to replace the existing wheel chair we have. We always welcome new members whatever their experience and we’re holding an open day in October to which anyone is welcome.”

Welford Bowls attracts players from all over the region with members based in Bidford and Evesham who regularly attend matches. The open day is scheduled for Saturday 5th October at Welford Bowls Club from 2pm to 6pm.