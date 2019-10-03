Stratford youngsters on-song at Milton Keynes

CYCLING

OSCAR Martin finished third at the ‘X in the City’ event held in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

The Stratford Cycling Club member was joined in the U14 race by clubmate Spencer Corder.

Both battled the strong headwind and quickly found themselves in a select group of four at the front.

The ensuing battle was exciting to watch as the lead kept swapping hands.

In the final sprint it was all to play for, with Martin pipping Corder to take third.

Also in the U14 race was Josh Darlow, who rode in his first race after breaking his foot in July.

He came home 30th in the 50-strong field.

In the U16 race, Matthew Jordan was fighting his way up the field from the back row of the grid when he was involved in a crash on a slippy tarmac section.

After remounting, he finished 24th in the 65-strong field.