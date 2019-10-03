GSH United continue to lead the way

FOOTBALL

A BRACE from substitute Leon Blundell helped GSH United maintain their unbeaten start in Stratford Alliance Aquaid Division One with a 4-1 victory over Central Ajax Reserves.

Oli Wilkins and Joe Shaw were also on target for United.

Second-placed Henley Forest of Arden chalked up their third straight win, as Thomas Wale’s strike was enough to give them a 1-0 victory over Feckenham Reserves.

Unbeaten AFC Stratford Town drew for the third consecutive week after they were held to a 2-2 stalemate by title hopefuls Claverdon.

Meanwhile, Welford-on-Avon remain rooted to the foot of the table with no points to their name after a crushing 6-1 defeat away at FC Wickhamford.

In Walls & Ceilings Division Two, leaders Redditch Borough continued their perfect start after four games with a 4-3 success over Bretforton Old Boys, thanks to braces from Anton Bennett and Keighan Bowles.

FISSC Reserves were the biggest winners of the weekend, as they thrashed basement boys Blockley Sports 10-1.

Ollie Ashley-Clarke and Richard Foreman both bagged hat-tricks for FISSC, with Connor Griffiths (2), Mike Ballinger and Alex Hammocks completing their scoring.

A Joshi Gibb double inspired Shipston Excelsior Reserves to a 4-0 success over Shottery United while an Edward Foster hat-trick helped ten-man AFC Alcester Town to a 4-2 victory over Inkberrow Academy.

Elsewhere, George Redshaw (3) and Jamie Haines (2) were on target in Shipston Excelsior Colts’ 5-1 demolition of second-bottom Tysoe United.