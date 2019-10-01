Nominations are now open for Alcester awards

NOMINTATIONS are now open for the Mayor’s Civic Awards in Alcester.

Three categories exist including, Young Person of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Organisation of the Year and with a closing date of Friday 18th October at 5pm there’s plenty of time to send nominations to Alcester Town Council.

The Alcester Town Council website outlines the following criteria for each category.

The Young Person of the Year Award recognises an individual young person or group of young people, aged 18 and under who have made a positive contribution to the local community.

Citizen of the Year Award recognises an individual’s exceptional and continued commitment to the life of the community over a considerable period of time.

The Organisation Award recognises organisations that have made a significant contribution to the community of Alcester. This could include a voluntary body, sports club or charity.

Alcester Mayor, Cllr Gill Forman said: “Anyone can enter and we are looking for people who have served the community or served an organisation and gone that one step further to help others.”

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the Alcester Town Council website or obtained from the Town Council office in Globe House or from Alcester Library. They can be sent by e-mail to mayor@alcester-tc.gov.uk or posted to Sarah Duran at Alcester Town Council, Globe House, Priory Road, Alcester, B49 5DZ