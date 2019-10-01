Wellesbourne Ladies clinch Plate trophy at final Super Sunday tournament

TOUCH RUGBY

WELLESBOURNE Ladies brought the curtain down on a highly-successful season by winning the Plate trophy at the final Super Sunday tournament of the year held at Ledbury.

Bourne’s first pool game was against Pershore, but they narrowly lost 1-0.

They were then given a bye in the next game as Luctonians had been unable to get to the event, so that left Bourne in a play-off position for the Plate.

In the first play-off game against rivals Camp Hill, Bourne ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

The first try of the game came from Becky Hart out on the wing.

The second came after a strong drive up the middle where a late pass by Natasha Rose allowed Hart to squeeze through the Camp Hill defence to score.

Bourne’s final try came from a long pass from Rachel Bamber out to Kara Boal, who flew down the wing from the halfway line to score.

The final game of the afternoon was against Bredon. Again Bourne kept the opposition away from the try line and scoring three of their own. Rose, Hart and Catriona Hubbard got the tries.

Bourne’s two 3-0 victories ensured they won the Plate.

At the presentations after the tournament, Bourne were surprised to learn they were runners-up for the whole of the Midlands out of 19 teams, with their ranking based on performances over the Super Sunday tournaments throughout the year.