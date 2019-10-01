A Chorus of Disapproval opens at the Bear Pit this week

Throughout the summer holidays Stratford’s Second Thoughts drama company have been rehearsing Alan Ayckbourn’s comedy A Chorus of Disapproval, which opens at the Bear Pit tomorrow (Wednesday) and runs until Saturday (2nd to 5th October).

A shy and awkward widower, Guy Jones, finds himself joining his local amateur operatic society in a bid to beat his loneliness. By accident (and partly because he can’t say no) Guy quickly moves from his small role in The Beggar’s Opera to playing the lead and soon finds himself enjoying various advances from his fellow cast members. But the drama onstage is nothing compared to that behind the scenes – can Guy negotiate dodgy business deals, love interests, and his madcap director, to survive to the opening night?

Ayckbourn’s riotous and intricate comedy is set in Yorkshire where the writer has his own home. Ayckbourn turned 80 this year, and has just completed his 83rd play. Second Thoughts’ director, Nic Walsh, is proud to be able to boast that he has played cricket both against Ayckbourn’s team and for the great man. And says he believes he can see the connection between Ayckbourn the master-plotter of comedies and Ayckbourn the cricket captain.

Andrew Holtom has been coaching the actors of Second Thoughts in the art of singing. Amy Gardyne is movement director, and the cast includes John Conod as Guy and Graham Tyrer as the director. Book tickets via www.thebearpit.org.uk