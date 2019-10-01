First win of the season for Shottery

RUGBY UNION

SHOTTERY claimed their first win of the season with a 7-5 victory at Claverdon on Saturday.

Keen to avenge narrow losses to Kerseley on the opening day and a bruising encounter against Shipston a week later, the boys in blue started strongly and parked themselves firmly in Claverdon territory for much of the first half.

The Claverdon defence stood firm until Shottery secured quick ball from the back of a ruck, spinning the ball wide to allow full-back Jacob Taylor-Edwards to burst through the line and score his first try of the season under the posts, easily converted by fly half Tom Mayrick.

Both sides struggled to keep ball in hand in the wet conditions and made a number of handling errors before Claverdon managed to use their forward strength to score an unconverted try before half-time.

The second half saw more uncharacteristic handling errors from both teams, while defences stood solid and a number of crushing tackles went in across the pitch.

A moment of brilliance from Shottery scrum half Richard Beattie saw him drop a 30-yard box-kick into the path of man-of-the-match Taylor-Edwards, who was denied his second try of after harshly being judged to have knocked the ball on as he crossed the try line. Shottery entertain Evesham on Saturday.