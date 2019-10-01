Stratford trio take on Berlin Marathon

ATHLETICS

THREE Stratford AC runners maintained the tradition of taking on the world’s biggest at the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

The course is known to be fast, and although it was hit by rain late on, the event attracted over 46,000 entries, with the winner missing the world record by two seconds.

Andy Cox prepared perfectly for the event and was rewarded with a stunning 12 minutes off his PB, despite the heavens opening at around the 30km mark.

In 2,799th, his 3:04:00 puts a sub-three hour finish in his sights. He was followed by Simon Bolton (4,698th – 3:16:11) with with another PB, an eight-minute improvement in his tenth marathon.

Pete Evans, who knows his way around the big marathon courses, recorded a solid 3:41:38, despite feeling unwell over the last 5km and being forced to slow down.

Cheltenham Half Marathon

RUNNING in his home town after coming back from injury, Stratford’s Ade Mason finished 212th place at the Cheltenham Half Marathon.

The scenic and popular event runs through the historic town, with a grandstand finish at the racecourse.

Running his first race in five months due to injury, Mason was delighted to clock 1:36:43.

Emily Adams, who had actually forgotten she had entered the race, achieved a 16-second PB from her previous best in 2014, recording 1:47:15.

England Masters Inter Area Cross Country

PHIL Brennan, representing the Midlands at the England Masters Inter Area Cross Country event in Bury St Edmunds, came second in the M75 category.

Nowton Park hosted the annual event and Stratford AC member Brennan boosted his hopes of England Masters selection later in the autumn with a solid performance.

Balsall Common 5k

ALEX Adams won the junior Balsall Common 5k race, nearly two minutes ahead of the opposition in a time of 17:52.

Stalwarts John Butler (117th, 35:35) and Cindy Brittan (139th, 38:02), made up the Stratford contingent.