RSC honours those who have devoted years of service

The RSC recognised the hard of nine individuals who have devoted a combined 240-years of service to the company last month.

During the company’s recent AGM long-service awards were presented on the stage of the main theatre amid cheers from the audience.

Those to receive awards were Jake Brain, first lighting technician, in recognition of 50-years’ service and James Jones, house band musician, who has recorded 40 years with the RSC.

Sandra Holt, Alan Smith and Andrew Stone Fewings each received their 30-year service awards while Jeremy Dunn, Charlotte Griffiths and Jacqui Stanley were each recognised for their 20-years of service.

Gregory Doran, RSC Artistic Director, said: “Congratulations to everyone receiving their long service awards. The range of departments they work in reflects the breadth of skills required to bring our work to life. On behalf of the RSC I’d like to thank them for the valued contribution they make to the Company’s success.”