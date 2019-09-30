Weston steps down as Exhall & Wixford captain

CRICKET

TITLE-WINNING captain Barry Weston has announced he has stepped down from his role at Exhall & Wixford.

A few weeks after guiding the club to Cotswold Hills League Premier Division glory, their first title since 2015, Weston has now handed over the reins to vice-captain and opening batsman Sam Smith.

In his second season in charge after finishing third in 2018, Weston led his team to the title with only one defeat to their name.

In a season built on team camaraderie, all players chipped in at various points.

Opening batsman Smith led the way, scoring 466 runs and was ably supported by fellow opener Craig Atherton, who contributed 366 runs, including three half-centuries.

Exhall noticeably fired with the ball too, picking up an impressive 89 bowling bonus points after a number of teams were dismissed for less than 100 runs.

The fearsome pace bowling attack of Weston (19 wickets), Tom Burgess (22) and Richard Layton (13) ripped through many top orders, allowing spinner Robert Perry to weave his magic, notching up 32 wickets by the end of the season.

Veteran Leon Gates was impressive as ever, taking 21 wickets.

All-rounder Will Green was also exceptional with bat and ball, scoring 442 runs and 24 wickets respectively.

Exhall & Wixford are looking to build on their success and retain the title in 2020, and they are also looking to follow in the footsteps of Astwood Bank by having a strong showing in the National Village KO Cup.

The club are also on the hunt for new players, regardless of playing experience.