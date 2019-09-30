Celebrate Music Hall at the Loft Theatre

Leamington Spa’s Loft Theatre is offering a joyful celebration of the great names of Music Hall in their production The Theatre of Music Hall, which is on from now until 5th October.

Music Hall produced the first stars of entertainment, from Marie Lloyd and Sir Harry Lauder to Maggie Smith and Kenneth Williams. The production is devised and directed by Sean Glock. Among the talented cast is Stratford-based professional actor, Robert Lister.

Tickets can be booked online at any time via the Loft Theatre Company website (www.lofttheatrecompany.com), by emailing boxoffice@lofttheatrecompany.com, or by calling 01926 830680.