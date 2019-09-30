Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL

Saturday, 28th September

BetVictor Southern Premier Central

Hitchin Town 2-0 Stratford Town

Midland League, Premier Division

Racing Club Warwick 0-2 Sporting Khalsa

Division One

Ashby Ivanhoe 0-1 Studley

Division Two

Lane Head 2-4 Alcester Town

Hampton 2-3 Earlswood Town

Division Three

Shipston Excelsior 0-1 WLV Sport

Les James Challenge Cup, First Round

FC Stratford 8-4 Continental Star

Coventry Evening Telegraph Cup, First Round

Central Ajax 1-1 Rugby (Ajax won 5-3 on pens)

West Midlands (Regional) League, Premier Division

Dudley Town 4-0 Littleton

Hellenic League, Challenge Cup, Third Round

Southam United 1-3 Ardley United

Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One

GSH United 4-1 Central Ajax Reserves

AFC Stratford Town 2-2 Claverdon

FC Wickhamford 6-1 Welford-on-Avon

Henley Forest of Arden 1-0 Feckenham Reserves

Walls & Ceilings Division Two

AFC Alcester Town 4-2 Inkberrow Academy

Bretforton Old Boys 3-4 Redditch Borough

FISSC Reserves 10-1 Blockley Sports

Shottery United 0-4 Shipston Excelsior Reserves

Tysoe United 1-5 Shipston Excelsior Colts

Sunday, 29th September

Evesham & District League, Division Two

Fladbury 5-0 Stour Excelsior

Stratford HGC 1-2 Ashton 88

Division Three

Alderman United 6-4 Stour Excelsior Reserves

Bromsgrove & District League, Division Two

Alcester Town Sunday 2-1 Hewell Grangers

RUGBY

Saturday, 28th September

Midlands Two West (South)

Southam 13-42 Leamington

Stratford-upon-Avon 36-25 Old Laurentians

Midlands Three West (South)

Alcester 20-21 Bedworth

Midlands Four West (South)

Tenbury 8-5 Claverdon

Old Wheatleyans 41-12 Harbury

Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North

Bicester 23-28 Shipston-on-Stour

HOCKEY

Saturday, 28th September

Midlands Feeder West

University of Birmingham 1-2 Stratford Ladies 1sts

Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two

Shipston 1sts 5-2 Sutton Coldfield 5ths

Stratford Ladies 2nds 3-2 Sutton Coldfield 4ths

Division Three

Stratford Ladies 3rds 4-3 Sutton Coldfield 6ths