Weekend football, rugby and hockey results

FOOTBALL
Saturday, 28th September
BetVictor Southern Premier Central
Hitchin Town 2-0 Stratford Town
Midland League, Premier Division
Racing Club Warwick 0-2 Sporting Khalsa
Division One
Ashby Ivanhoe 0-1 Studley
Division Two
Lane Head 2-4 Alcester Town
Hampton 2-3 Earlswood Town
Division Three
Shipston Excelsior 0-1 WLV Sport
Les James Challenge Cup, First Round
FC Stratford 8-4 Continental Star
Coventry Evening Telegraph Cup, First Round
Central Ajax 1-1 Rugby (Ajax won 5-3 on pens)
West Midlands (Regional) League, Premier Division
Dudley Town 4-0 Littleton
Hellenic League, Challenge Cup, Third Round
Southam United 1-3 Ardley United
Stratford Alliance, Aquaid Division One
GSH United 4-1 Central Ajax Reserves
AFC Stratford Town 2-2 Claverdon
FC Wickhamford 6-1 Welford-on-Avon
Henley Forest of Arden 1-0 Feckenham Reserves
Walls & Ceilings Division Two
AFC Alcester Town 4-2 Inkberrow Academy
Bretforton Old Boys 3-4 Redditch Borough
FISSC Reserves 10-1 Blockley Sports
Shottery United 0-4 Shipston Excelsior Reserves
Tysoe United 1-5 Shipston Excelsior Colts
Sunday, 29th September
Evesham & District League, Division Two
Fladbury 5-0 Stour Excelsior
Stratford HGC 1-2 Ashton 88
Division Three
Alderman United 6-4 Stour Excelsior Reserves
Bromsgrove & District League, Division Two
Alcester Town Sunday 2-1 Hewell Grangers
RUGBY
Saturday, 28th September
Midlands Two West (South)
Southam 13-42 Leamington
Stratford-upon-Avon 36-25 Old Laurentians
Midlands Three West (South)
Alcester 20-21 Bedworth
Midlands Four West (South)
Tenbury 8-5 Claverdon
Old Wheatleyans 41-12 Harbury
Wadworth 6X Southern Counties North
Bicester 23-28 Shipston-on-Stour
HOCKEY
Saturday, 28th September
Midlands Feeder West
University of Birmingham 1-2 Stratford Ladies 1sts
Warwickshire Women’s League, Division Two
Shipston 1sts 5-2 Sutton Coldfield 5ths
Stratford Ladies 2nds 3-2 Sutton Coldfield 4ths
Division Three
Stratford Ladies 3rds 4-3 Sutton Coldfield 6ths