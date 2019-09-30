Ettington skatepark plans submitted

Plans for Ettington’s new skatepark have been submitted to Stratford District Council, following extensive work by local youngsters and the community to get the project off the ground.

Ettington’s younger generation has been involved in the design process for the park at the Recreation Ground at Rogers Lane.

The application, submitted by Ettington Parish Council, says the park would measure around 300m2 and would be able to accommodate up to six users simultaneously.

Supporters of the application say the park would provide a much needed local amenity for younger residents and help combat obesity.

Not everyone is happy with the plan though, a number of people have submitted written objections to the application citing concerns about noise and antisocial behaviour and about the amount of money being put towards the project, thought to be around £100,000.

Others have raised concerns about the costs of any ongoing maintenance of the skatepark, but Ettington Parish Council say they have a budget to pay for its ongoing commitments.

Opponents have also suggested the money could be better spent improving existing recreational facilities.

A decision on the application is expected to be made in November.