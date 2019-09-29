With a little help from town trust…

A STRATFORD woman living with fibromyalgia has said the help given to her from Citizens Advice South Warwickshire and Stratford Town Trust has helped transform hundreds of lives including hers.

Thanks to a grant from Stratford Town Trust to Citizen Advice the charity can further help support its Reach Out and Help (ROAH) project which in turn helps hundreds of people in the community including the likes of Stratford’s Beckey Barton who suffers chronic pain every day of her life because of fibromyalgia.

She’s described the support she received from the team at ROAH as “life-saving and life-changing” and it’s enabled her to continue running the town’s very own run Stratford Fibro Friends which meets at Lomas Café, Stratford Hospital once a month.

