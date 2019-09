AFTER a memorable 28 years playing the organ at Holy Trinity Church, Stratford, Stephen Dodsworth has decided to retire.

It truly has been a labour of love for Stephen, aged 74, who first played at the church on Advent Sunday 1991.

Although he is stepping down from his role as assistant director of music at Holy Trinity he admits that he’ll still be in the congregation if he’s ever needed to play the famous Nicholson Organ again.

Full story in this week’s Herald.