Matt’s raising money for guide dogs

MATT Beacham’s raising even more money for guide dogs and this time round is going to scale new heights when he takes on a 220 metre bungee jump.

As always Matt is doing the charity challenge on his own but instead of walking over a hundred miles from one town to another which he usually does, this time he’s taking his fund raising efforts across the channel into Europe.

“As always I’m going solo and totally self-funded, so all money raised goes directly into the sponsorship of the guide dog Frederick VI.

I will fly to Zurich with my very old recycled cycle I found abandoned two years ago on The Greenway and from Zurich I will get the train then cycle to Versacca Dam to do the jump on 29th September. The bungee jump is the second highest in the world at 721.2 feet or 220 meters.. To get some practice in I did a wing walk to get used to the height of the bungee jump,” Matt said.

Once he’s completed the jump, he start the 800mile cycle home from Versacca through Switzerland, Italy and onto France and Le Harve to get the ferry to Portsmouth ending up back in Stratford at the One Elm 6th October in time for his birthday.

“Each year I go further and this year higher to hopefully generate more interest as fund raising is the hardest bit of my aim to raise money for these amazing life changing dogs. Also this year my goal is to raise funds for three guide dogs as I feel the effort is worthy of this. Over the past seven years we have funded eight dogs in total,” said Matt.

https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/MattBeacham