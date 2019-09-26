Farm shop prepares for annual taster day

STAFF at Hillers are busy getting ready for their annual taster day which on Saturday 28th September.

“We are excited to host this event where we can showcase the best that the areas producers have to offer, to celebrate local food and to give people the opportunity to try before they buy. This year we are celebrating our 99th year and it is a perfect launch pad into our 100th year in 2020.

It is proving to be ever more challenging to be competitive with the supermarkets and we feel that giving our customers the chance to try our products means that they will really be able to taste the difference,” Sally Haines, director Hillers Farm Shop said.