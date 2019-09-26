Five injured in serious three-car crash in Broom

A woman has been airlifted to a major trauma centre after a three car crash that left five people injured in Broom this morning.

The collision happened just before 8.00am at the junction of Mill Lane and George’s Elm Lane.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from RAF Cosford were all sent to the scene along with the crew of the Midlands Air Ambulance at Strensham who responded by car.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance crews found one car that has suffered very significant damage to the driver’s side, with two other cars damaged.

“A woman in her 20s was trapped in the badly damaged car for around 50 minutes. Ambulance staff and the doctor on the air ambulance worked with firefighters to extricate the woman.

“She was assessed and treated for multiple, potentially serious, injuries at the scene before being airlifted to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire.

“A young boy in the same car was assessed and discharged into the care of family who had come to the scene.

“There were two women in the second car. The driver, who was in her 40s was assessed and discharged with minor injuries. The front seat passenger was assisted out of the car by ambulance staff, but after assessment was also discharged.

“The man in his 50s who was in the third car had been able to self-extricate but after assessment was taken to Warwick Hospital as a precaution.”