Anna Soubry Stratford Brexit talk cancelled

A special talk in Stratford by Change UK leader Anna Soubry MP today has been cancelled.

The event, entitled Brexit-What Now?, had been organised by Pro-Europe group Stratoford4Europe at Stratford School tonight at 7pm.

However due to an important vote in Parliament later today Anna Soubry will not be able to travel to Stratford in time to attend.

Stratford4Europe say they will try to rearrange the event at a later date and have urged people to sign up to the group’s free supporter mailing list for updates.

You can do this by following the link on the group’s website at www.stratford4europe.org.uk or by emailing stratford4europe@gmail.com.