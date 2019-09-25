Thousands pledged to Stratford groups by town council

A NUMBER of Stratford based charities and organisations look set to benefit from grants awarded by Stratford Town Council.

At its meeting on earlier this month, the council’s finance and scrutiny committee approved grant requests from the following:

Stratford Christmas Lights Company, was granted £30,000 towards the lights for 2020/2021.

Stratford in Bloom, £30,000 for the period 2020/20121.

Stratford Housing Plus – The Fred Winter Centre £30,000 towards the provision of open spaces within the new centre, plus £20,000 per annum for four years towards operational costs – subject to sight of business plan, annual reviews and potentially, representation on management board.