County Council planning for the future

WARWICKSHIRE County Council is developing a new plan to take the county through to 2025 and it wants residents to help make Warwickshire the best it can be.

There are two ways members of the public can give their views about the plan. Roadshows will be taking place across the county in the coming weeks and there is also a questionnaire which is now available online.

Warwickshire is brimming with opportunities, but, as with many other local authorities, reduced council funding means the council now faces some significant challenges.

“We know we face pressures arising from decreasing funding, increasing demand on services and further uncertainty on our long-term resources; however, we constantly face challenges which we continue to successfully tackle as a council supported by our residents,” said Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council.

“Our current council plan set challenging tasks of delivering £92m of savings which we will deliver by March 2020. Over the past two years we have been working hard to transform the council to help deliver these savings and make the organisation fit for the future. And, as part of our recent climate change emergency declaration we voiced our clear commitment to creating a better environment for our residents.”

Visit the online questionnaire, which will be open until midnight on Sunday 20th October 2019. www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask

