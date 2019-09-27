Kay pleased with ‘hard to beat’ and clinical Saints

FOOTBALL

Hellenic League, Division Two North

Southam United 2 (Champkins 3, Steele 74)

Heyfield Athletic 0

Report by David Hucker

MANAGER Richard Kay cut a much happier figure after Southam United celebrated their first competitive match at Bobby Hancocks Park with a comfortable victory over Heyford Athletic to make it four wins from five in their first season in the Hellenic League, writes David Hucker.

With work still continuing on their new main surface, Saints had asked for the fixture to be reversed but, with Athletic’s ground in use for their reserves, the first match at their new Southam home took place on the Banbury Road pitches.

It has since been announced that work to install a 3G pitch has been postponed until the end of the season.

Instead, work is now in hand to bring the original grass pitch laid at the stadium into use for mid-October.

Ethan Champkins set Saints on their way after just three minutes in front of the 100-strong crowd and they could have been two-up at the break but for a good save by keeper Stephen Lewis to deny Simon Barby.

In the 74th minute, Frankie Baigent set up Levi Steele to strike his sixth goal of the season and make sure of the points, as Saints stay in third place behind unbeaten leaders Adderbury Park.

Manager Richard Kay said: “It was another excellent three points against tough opposition.

“With both teams going into the game in the top three of the league, I knew it would be a tight contest.

“These games are about the result. We have played much better free-flowing football in previous weeks, but it was great to see us be very hard to beat, well organised and take our chances at crucial times in the game.

“We now start a run of very tough cup games, starting with Ardley United from the Premier Division in Saturday’s Challenge Cup.

“They are huge favourites going into the game, but it’s a one off and they will be thinking we are a massive banana skin in waiting.”

SAINTS: Krzysztof Zylski, Ashley Knights, Ben Tennant, Tom Harris (Curtis green 67) Brandon Smith [Capt.], Ara Rhema, Frankie Baigent (Daniel Long 81), Pat O’Brien, Levi Steele, Simon Barby, Ethan Champkins (Chidilim Okolo 60). Unused subs: Caleb Myton.