Rescheduled Stratford Regatta hailed a roaring success

ROWING

GLORIOUS weather greeted the huge numbers of residents, passers-by, rowing fans and competing rowers and their families at the rescheduled Stratford Regatta on Saturday afternoon.

Stourport Boat Club, Evesham Rowing Club, Derwent Rowing Club, Bridgnorth Rowing Club, Warwick Boat Club, AB Severn Boat Club and Hereford Rowing Club were among those taking part in the event, which has been running in town since 1879.

There were also major entries from Stratford BC and King Edward VI Boat Club, who took part in the regatta which had three divisions, 29 events and 81 separate races running from 9.30am until 4.30pm.

Stratford BC returned with 15 wins from a hugely successful event which saw hundreds gather on the riverbanks to take in plenty of action-packed races.

Dawson Curnock, club chairman and regatta secretary, said: “This year we were very heartened by the huge turnout from local and distant clubs and the interest from the public, who also had the bonus of having the Stratford Town Food Festival nearby.

“A massive thanks goes to all our sponsors, especially Kitchens by Dexter, hard-working Stratford Boat Club members, visiting crews, umpires and officials and especially the public for supporting the event.

“We were especially honoured to have Stratford mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe and her consort and Cllr Christopher Kettle, chairman of Stratford District Council, attend the regatta.”

Club treasurer Paul Hazelwood added: “It was a long day’s racing and 175 beefburgers, 12kg of sausages, 4kg of bacon, 20kg of sliced onions and 300 buns were consumed, as well as dozens of cakes and snacks.

“It was a magnificent day topped by great racing.

“We decided to stay with the shortened 650m course to ensure the safety of all the competitors and river users.

“We were especially grateful for the help and tolerance of those operators who work and make their living on the river.”

The Stratford Regatta had to be cancelled in June because the River Avon was running too high and too fast after continuous heavy rain.