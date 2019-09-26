Rescheduled Stratford Regatta hailed a roaring success

By
Craig Gibbons
-
0
17
n Stratford Boat Club chairman and regatta secretary Dawson Curnock presented the Stratford WJ18 Four Plus crew of cox Alice Baines, Katie Wellstead, Khloe Curnock, Matilda Watts and Maiya James with their winners trophy. Photo: Mark Williamson S92/9/19/9990

ROWING

GLORIOUS weather greeted the huge numbers of residents, passers-by, rowing fans and competing rowers and their families at the rescheduled Stratford Regatta on Saturday afternoon.

Stourport Boat Club, Evesham Rowing Club, Derwent Rowing Club, Bridgnorth Rowing Club, Warwick Boat Club, AB Severn Boat Club and Hereford Rowing Club were among those taking part in the event, which has been running in town since 1879.

There were also major entries from Stratford BC and King Edward VI Boat Club, who took part in the regatta which had three divisions, 29 events and 81 separate races running from 9.30am until 4.30pm.

The Stratford Boat Club crew of Honour Keil, Lucy Browne, Fleur Griffiths, Bella Chappelhow and cox Toby Sartain celebrated winning the WJ15 coxed quad final. Photo: Mark Williamson S92/9/19/9975

Stratford BC returned with 15 wins from a hugely successful event which saw hundreds gather on the riverbanks to take in plenty of action-packed races.

Dawson Curnock, club chairman and regatta secretary, said: “This year we were very heartened by the huge turnout from local and distant clubs and the interest from the public, who also had the bonus of having the Stratford Town Food Festival nearby.

“A massive thanks goes to all our sponsors, especially Kitchens by Dexter, hard-working Stratford Boat Club members, visiting crews, umpires and officials and especially the public for supporting the event.

“We were especially honoured to have Stratford mayor Cllr Kate Rolfe and her consort and Cllr Christopher Kettle, chairman of Stratford District Council, attend the regatta.”

Club treasurer Paul Hazelwood added: “It was a long day’s racing and 175 beefburgers, 12kg of sausages, 4kg of bacon, 20kg of sliced onions and 300 buns were consumed, as well as dozens of cakes and snacks.

“It was a magnificent day topped by great racing.

“We decided to stay with the shortened 650m course to ensure the safety of all the competitors and river users.

“We were especially grateful for the help and tolerance of those operators who work and make their living on the river.”

The Stratford Regatta had to be cancelled in June because the River Avon was running too high and too fast after continuous heavy rain.

Stratford’s Tomi Wilcock, left, and Will Beattie are left all smiles after winning the J15x2 final. Photo: Mark Williamson S92/9/19/0001