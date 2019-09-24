Town Hall plaque recalls Alcester’s support for warship

THE people of Alcester backed the British war effort by adopting HMS Monkshood as part of Warship Week National Savings Campaign in March 1942.

During the Second World War, communities up and down the land were encouraged to adopt a Royal Navy ship for a week.

And Alcester became forever linked with a Flower-class corvette called HMS Monkshood which served as a convoy escort.

A brass plaque marking the adoption in 1942 was presented to the ship.

On Sunday, 15th September that same brass plaque for HMS Monkshood, recently bought by the Alcester and District Local History Society, was formally presented to Alcester Town Hall where a model of the historic Royal Navy ship is also on show.

Attending the official unveiling of the plaque during Alcester’s Heritage Open Day were The Marquis of Hertford, Alcester mayor Gill Forman, chairman of Alcester Town Hall, Susan Juned, chairman of Alcester and District Local History Society Alan Godfrey, and town hall trustees.

Warship Week lasted from 28th February to 7th March 1942.