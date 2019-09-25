GSH United maintain unbeaten start

FOOTBALL

GSH United continued their unbeaten start to life in Stratford Alliance Aquaid Division One with a 2-1 victory over second-bottom FC Wickhamford.

Goals in each half from Jack Bate and Harry Bedford ensured last season’s Division Two champions stretched their unbeaten run to three games.

Louis Brown replied for Wickhamford.

Fellow promoted side AFC Stratford Town, who sit in fourth place, are also unbeaten after the first three games of the 2019/20 season following their goalless draw with new boys Central Ajax Reserves.

Henley Forest of Arden moved up to third following their emphatic 5-1 win away at South Redditch Athletic, thanks to goals from Tom Byrom, Sam Churchley, Alex Footman, Daniel Hagyard and Thomas Tarbuck.

Sam Smith netted for Athletic.

Meanwhile, Welford-on-Avon remain rooted to the foot of the table and are yet to register a point following their 5-1 defeat at the hands of Feckenham Reserves.

Robbie Davies bagged a hat-trick for the Millers, with George Tolley and Craig Walker completing their scoring.

Welford bagged a consolation through Luke Evans’ 88th minute penalty.

In Walls & Ceilings Division Two, league leaders Redditch Borough kept up their perfect start with an emphatic 10-0 over basement boys FISSC Reserves with the help of braces from Keighan Bowles, Nicky Playdon and Anton Bennett.

Inkberrow Academy claimed back-to-back wins after getting the better of Bretforton Old Boys 3-1, thanks to strikes from Tim Lees, Kian Wigley and substitute Tom Emblem.

Newly-formed Shottery United tasted defeat for the first time this season after they were beaten 3-1 by Shipston Excelsior Colts.

Jamie Haines bagged all three of Excelsior’s goals while Sam Cooper netted a consolation for United ten minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Shipston Excelsior Reserves picked up their first three points of the season after easing to a 3-0 success at Tysoe United.

Christopher Coe, James Coe and Adam Foskett got on the scoresheet for Excelsior.