League title glory for Wellesbourne Ladies

TOUCH RUGBY

WELLESBOURNE Ladies have won the North East Midlands Touch League for the very first time.

The Ladies hosted the final tournament of the 2019 season on Sunday at their Harbury RFC base.

Their first game was against Rugby St Andrews, with Emma Lanchester scoring the first try for Bourne following a pop out to the wing from Natasha Rose.

Dorothy Bartlett scored the second, taking advantage of a gap in the defence to run straight through the middle.

The third score came from a solo effort from Becky Hart.

Although the defence slipped to let St Andrews score one, the game ended well for Bourne, with Bartlett stepping three players to score in the middle and complete the 4-1 scoreline.

The next game was against Stratford 2nds and although Stratford’s defence was good, Bourne managed to get three tries past them – one each for Rose and Hart, with the final try coming from a great team move which was finished by Catriona Hubbard.

This left Wellesbourne top of their pool and facing play-off games against Redditch and Stratford’s first team for overall first, second and third place in the tournament.

In the first game against Redditch, Bourne were penalised for several forward passes, and Redditch proved too quick, scoring two tries without reply.

After the disappointment in the first play-off game, Wellesbourne put all their efforts into the final game of the tournament and were rewarded with a 3-1 victory over Stratford.

The first try was scored by Claire Davis, the second was scored by Hart and the final try came from a no-look pass from Hubbard to Rose, who put the ball down.

This left Wellesbourne in second place overall for the tournament.

However, this was the last tournament of the season and the result meant there was a tie on points at the top of the league.

Therefore, one last game was needed between Wellesbourne and Redditch to determine the league winners.

This was a game where the first to score would win, with the numbers on the pitch dropping by one after every two minutes if no-one had scored.

Bourne won the toss and had the first set of touches.

The team were incredibly quick off the mark and Rose scored the winning try within the first minute.

As a final touch, the club raised over £250 through a raffle and donations, to be split between the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University Hospital in Coventry and the Special Care Baby Unit at Warwick Hospital.