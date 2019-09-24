Last-gasp try gets Rams off the mark

RUGBY UNION

A LAST-GASP try from skipper Matt Corby was enough to give Shipston-on-Stour a narrow 17-15 victory over visiting Reading on Saturday.

After the disappointing 25-15 reverse at Aylesbury a fortnight ago in the opening Southern Counties North fixture of the season, the Rams got off the mark at the weekend, but they had to wait until the final moments to bag the points.

The visitors opened the scoring after 20 minutes, with Reading bursting through the gap in the Rams defence to score, but the conversion was missed.

A penalty then saw Reading extend their lead to 8-0 before Shipston finally started to keep hold of possession and build some pressure of their own.

And eventually Shipston’s pressure told when Corby dived over.

The conversion was pushed wide to leave Reading in front by three points.

Reading then moved 15-5 ahead with 15 minutes to go, but the Rams found another gear to salvage something from the game.

Harry Jackson touched down underneath the posts and the successful conversion brought the hosts to within three points of Reading with five minutes left.

As the clock ticked down, Shipston snatched the win the very last play of the game, with Corby crashing over the line for his second try of the game.

The conversion was pushed wide, but it did not matter as that proved to be the last of the action.

“The game was an interesting one really, they were very well organised and played to their strengths well, but we were quite poor to be honest,” said Corby.

“We gave away far too much possession with silly handling errors and just couldn’t look after the ball for most of the game.

“What we did show, though, was a huge amount of pride and guts to stay in the battle, even though we weren’t playing particularly well, so that stands us in great stead going forward.”

The Rams make the trip to Bicester on Saturday (3pm kick-off) and Corby is looking forward to the clash.

“It’s one of the more local away games for us and I haven’t been there for many years,” he added.