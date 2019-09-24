Business says Runaway Mop will force it to close

A Stratford café owner says he will be forced to close his business during the Mop and Runaway Mop Fairs following the council’s decision to authorise scheduling changes.

Traditionally the Mop runs on 12th October and the day before, with Sunday exceptions, while the Runaway Mop returns two Fridays later- and the day before.

But this year the Runaway Mop is running on a trial basis on a Friday and then a Saturday, on 25th and 26th October.

The changes are designed to enable more schoolchildren to attend the event, but a number of businesses have expressed misgivings that the fair will occupy much of the town centre for two key Saturdays in October.

One such business owner is Massimo Bertoli, of Caffe Vineria on Wood Street.

